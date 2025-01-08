New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Several members of Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Mandir Prakoshth' joined Aam Aadmi Party's 'Sanatana Seva Samiti' in the presence of the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital on Wednesday.

Senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj were also present at the event.

"I am happy that we started the education and health revolution and now we are starting this revolution for our priests. The AAP fulfils all its promises unlike the BJP," Arvind Kejriwal said at the event.

Taking to social media platform X, the former Delhi Chief Miniser said their presence and blessings will be 'inspiring' for AAP ahead of the elections.

"Today we are blessed to receive the blessings of Jagadguru Ramanujacharya Swami Yogeshwaracharya Ji Maharaj, Jagadguru Swami Avdhesh Prapannacharya Ji Maharaj, Acharya Shri Madhur Das Ji Maharaj and all other saints and acharyas. Their presence and blessings will be extremely inspiring for us," Kejriwal posted on X.

Earlier today, Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has extended support to his party in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 5.

In a post on X, Kejriwal thanked West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for extending her support to AAP.

"TMC has announced support to AAP in Delhi elections. I am personally grateful to Mamta Didi. Thank you, Didi. U have always supported and blessed us in our good and bad times," the AAP Chief said.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)

