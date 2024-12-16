Shimla, Dec 16 (PTI) The Shimla district administration has decided to implement a special traffic management that will come into force from December 20 till January 20 next year.

This was decided during a meeting regarding road safety held under the chairmanship of Shimla Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap on Monday.

During the meeting, discussions regarding key measures for ensuring smooth traffic flow and ensuring safety were held.

The DC said approximately 5 lakh vehicles are expected to arrive in the town during this period. "To accommodate residents and tourists, a well-structured traffic management plan has been devised," he said.

He said crash barriers will be installed and other preventive measures will be taken at accident-prone areas, including Chopal, Rampur and Shimla. A budget of Rs 40 lakh per region has been proposed and the plans will be sent to the government within a week.

"To manage traffic efficiently, 80 home guards will be deployed. Temporary parking facilities for tourists will be set up across various locations, with a formal notification to follow," he said.

"Big trucks will be permitted to enter Shimla only during specified hours. From 8 am to 12 pm, entry will be restricted, except for essential goods vehicles like those carrying fuel.

"During snow clearance hours, trucks will be diverted via Anandpur. Entry for big trucks will also be restricted from 4 pm to 8 pm," said the DC.

He also said a Quick Response Team (QRT) of home guards will be stationed at the Kisan Bhawan in Dhalli. The QRT will conduct regular drills to enhance preparedness and respond promptly to emergencies.

"The city will get 100 new signage boards, replacing old or damaged ones. These will be installed at public places, schools, hospitals and bifurcation points, providing information on U-turns, traffic rules and emergency contacts. Portable signage boards with winter advisories will also be deployed during snowfall," the DC said.

He said 10 4x4 vehicles equipped with snow chains and five JCB machines will be stationed in areas like Theog, Khadapathar, Kumarsain, Chopal and Shimla for snow clearance.

"Four ambulances will also be on standby to address medical emergencies," he added.

