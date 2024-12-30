Patna (Bihar) [India], December 30 (ANI): Purnia member of Parliament, Pappu Yadav, met with Bihar Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar on Monday. He discusses the ongoing BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) protest. Yadav condemned the actions of individuals involved in the disturbance, calling them "hooligans" who exploited students for personal gain.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "First of all, congratulations to the governor for the New Year and swift to the incident involving the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). He stated that Bihar Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar said, "Come, I'll talk." While addressing several concerns, including the actions of the district magistrate and police officers.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Holiday List 2025: State Govt Announces Dates for All Holidays on Account of Festivities and Observances, Check Complete Details.

Yadav highlights that Governor Arlekar will call the District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent Police (SP) to enquire on what basis they used sticks and file a case against the aspirants. He said that he would talk to the Chief Minister personally about the ongoing BPSC protest.

Yadav also questioned the discrepancy in the exam process, asking why 12,000 candidates were selected while 4 lakh aspirants were excluded.

Also Read | Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana: Arvind Kejriwal Makes Another Big Announcement, Promises INR 18,000 per Month to Priests of Temples and Gurdwaras Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 (Video).

Yadav further stated that Governor Arlekar said, "There will be a complete investigation on both the issues of the BPSC and the benches, as in other states there are two or three benches, but here there is only one. Referring to the BPSC incident as one requiring top-to-bottom scrutiny."

The Governor instructed that the Chairman of the BPSC be questioned, referring to the entire situation as "wrong" and demanding a complete inquiry.

"Muscle power sold this movement with the money; they used the children. By going at 3 o'clock in the night, they committed hooliganism with the children. They abused them and asked, What is your position? Who these leaders are calling our children, they don't know what the students of Bangladesh did?", Yadav told ANI.

Yadav further added, "When the student in the world boils, the world ends. This is a student satyagraha. No one can stop students."

The protesting students in Patna are demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)