New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) A synopsis cannot run into 128 pages, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said and asked its registrar (judicial) to take note, particularly in cases where litigants were allowed to appear in person.

While hearing a plea challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court, a bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said the appellant, who was appearing in person, had filed a synopsis running into 128 pages, loaded with details, most of which were not relevant.

Also Read | Mumbai College Admission Scam: 2 Clerks Tamper With Admission Portal, Forge Mark Sheets and Other Documents To Secure Admissions for 50 Students in Somaiya College; Arrested.

"We understand that the appellant is not a trained lawyer, but it is for the registry to have asked the appellant to trim down the synopsis. A synopsis cannot run into 128 pages," said the bench.

The top court went on to add, "Let the registrar (judicial) take note of this, particularly the cases where litigants are allowed to appear in person."

Also Read | 'Hair Growth Treatment' in Meerut: Traffic Chaos in City As Baldness Cure Event Draws Massive Crowd, UP Police Intervene.

The bench was hearing an issue pertaining to a matrimonial case when it noted the appellant woman was married to the respondent in 2006 and she got a decree of divorce on the ground of cruelty in 2016.

The bench noted that the high court, in its order passed in December, 2019, restored the Section 125 CrPC petition of the appellant and directed the family court to decide the case in accordance with law.

Section 125 of CrPC deals with order for maintenance of wives, children and parents.

The bench said the high court had directed the said petition was required to be decided on merits by the additional principal judge, Family Court, Agra.

"We see absolutely no reason as to why we should interfere with the aforesaid impugned order. The said order is in favour of the appellant and moreover it only directed the family court Agra to adjudicate the matter afresh which was earlier dismissed by the family court, Agra for non-prosecution," it said and dismissed the appeal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)