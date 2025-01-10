Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday introduced two amendment bills in the state assembly to make punishment stringent for crimes against women.

One bill seeks to strengthen the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act 1998 and the other aims to amend the applicability of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in the state.

Speaking at the state assembly, while introducing the bill, CM Stalin said, "DMK government is a government which introduces many schemes for the benefit of women. Our government acts in a way to empower women in Social, Political and Economic. Because of this, women's social share has improved. Tamil Nadu is growing as a state where more women go to work and a state where women contribute more to society. To ensure women's safety, Tamil Nadu government is functioning in a way to ensure strict punishment against sexual assault accused on crime against women."

The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (Amendment) bill moved by Stalin aimed to increase the penalties in cases involving harassment of women.

The amendment aims to increase the imprisonment on the first conviction in harassment of women through digital and electronic mediums to five years with a fine of Rs 1 Lakh. As of now, the imprisonment is of three years and Rs 10,000.

At present, for causing death by harassment with intention, the punishment is a life sentence with a fine of Rs 50,000. With the amendment, the fine will increase to Rs 2 Lakh. Similarly, in the cases of deaths without intentions or negligence, the imprisonment will increase by 5 years, making a total of 15 years.

Stalin assured that the government was controlling crime against women with "fist hands".

"Under this government, the chargesheet in 86 per cent of the cases was filed in 60 days. In schools, colleges and in public places this government has conducted more than 2 lakhs 39 thousand awareness campaign on women safety," Stalin said.

Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu government "ensures" women's safety by making punishment more stringent.

"All women's safety is being ensured by Tamil Nadu government. No one can forgive sexual assault crimes against women. Stringent punishment for accused in such crimes should be a warning to whoever attempts to such act." Stalin said. (ANI)

