Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 30 (ANI): Tariq Hamid Karra, Congress J&K President, on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi delivered a scathing critique of the RSS-BJP, accusing them of fostering an agenda of hatred and not condemning Nathuram Godse's act of murder.

"First of all, I will say that this was not a murder of just some man, this was the murder of humanity on 31st January 1948," Karra stated. He further emphasized, "It is not only our political duty but also our human duty to honour such personalities, to keep that ideology alive, so that more and more young people are motivated to follow that ideology."

Karra also took aim at the RSS-BJP alliance for failing to condemn the actions of Godse. "We have to prepare our cadres, especially the young people, so that they do not only take Gandhian and Nehruvian philosophy and ideology to the battlefield, but also the ideologues of those who have heated up the market of hatred, whether it is Golwalkar ji, or Savarkar ji, or Nathuram Godse," he said.

Karra demanded, "When Nathuram Godse carried out the martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948, have they condemned Nathuram Godse's action till date? And if he has not, then why has he not done it? On one hand, you call him the father of the nation, and on the other hand, you worship that person (Godse)."

Turning to economic and foreign policy, Karra criticized the government's failures. "Their economic policy has failed, their foreign policy has failed, and their GDP growth is lagging behind. You do not increase the country's credibility just by building roads," he said.

Karra also addressed the ongoing debate over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and Waqf Amendment, arguing that these measures are products of an agenda of hatred. "These are all outcomes of the agenda of hatred, which they want to keep free in the whole country," he remarked.

He further added, "If you look at it from one side, minorities as a whole, not only Muslims, look at what is happening with the Dalit society, look at what is happening with the Christian society... surprisingly, they say that Hindus are in danger."

Karra concluded, "On the one hand, you say that there are 17 crore Muslims in the minority, but in a country of 140 crore, when you say that the majority is in danger from the minority, it not only shows your weaknesses, but also shows your nefarious designs." He described the government's policies as the "outcome of that nefarious design, which 70-75 years ago, in fact 100 years ago, their ancestors drafted, and today they believe if not now, then never." (ANI)

