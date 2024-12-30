Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA and former minister Somireddy Chandra Mohan Reddy criticized former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of hiking electricity charges ten times during his tenure.

He described the YSR Congress Party's (YSRCP) recent protests against electricity hikes as a "shameful" act.

Notably, leaders of the YSRCP organised protests across Andhra Pradesh on Friday against the alleged "steep hikes" in electricity charges. Reddy claimed that by the time the YSRCP government steps down, the state would be left with a power deficit of 22.5 million units.

"Jagan has increased electricity charges ten times in these five years. By the time the YSRCP government steps down, it will have left a power deficit of 22.5 million units. Jagan has pushed the state into ruin through corruption and bribery. He approved electricity-related decisions without cabinet approval," said Somireddy Chandra Mohan Reddy.

"While the entire country opposed the installation of smart meters for agriculture, the YSRCP implemented them in Andhra Pradesh. After committing so many irregularities in the power sector, staging a protest related to electricity is shameful," he further alleged.

Additionally, Reddy praised the current government led by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its chief, CM Chandrababu Naidu, for working to reduce financial burdens on the public in relation to electricity charges.

"Chandrababu is working towards reducing future electricity burdens on the public. A Crime Investigation Department (CID) investigation should be conducted into the Aurobindo coal supply issue," said Reddy. (ANI)

