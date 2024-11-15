Hyderabad, November 15: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed to appoint transgenders as traffic volunteers in Hyderabad City. According to the Chief Minister's office, CM Reddy instructed the officials to finalize a special dress code and salary for transgenders, similar to that of Home Guards.

The recruitment will be carried out on an experimental basis, with transgenders deployed at drunk driving checkpoints and other high-traffic areas to help reduce increasing traffic violations in the city. "Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to focus on the appointment of Transgenders as Traffic Volunteers to address the growing traffic problems in Hyderabad City," the release mentioned.

As decided earlier, the Chief Minister asked the officials to appoint transgenders as traffic volunteers in the high-traffic zones in the first phase. On the lines of Home Guards, the Chief Minister said that the services of Transgenders should be utilised at signal-jumping locations and prevent the violation of traffic rules.

"Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also suggested officials deploy transgenders at drunk and drive checking points and utilize their services to reduce the increasing cases in the city. The officials have been asked to finalize a special dress code for transgenders and also a salary similar to Home Guards," the release read. "The CM directed the officials to implement the decision in an experimental manner at the earliest," it added.

