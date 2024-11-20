Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], November 20 (ANI): A fire broke out at a cloth store in Telangana's Rangareddy district, an official said.

The fire broke out at Srilaksmi cloth store in Shivrampally falling under the limit of Attapur police station limits, he added.

Also Read | TRAI Says Registered Complaints Against Spam Calls Dropped 20% in October 2024 Due to Several Measures To Combat Issue of Unregistered Senders.

G Venkat, Inspector, Attapur police station said no casualties were reported in the incident.

He added that there has been a property loss due to the fire which has been brought under control.

Also Read | Hyderabad Boiler Blast: 1 Dead, 3 Others Injured in Chemical Reactor Explosion at Aurore Pharmaceuticals in Malkajgiri.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)