Telangana (Hyderabad) [India], January 9 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and MLA Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) expressed confidence in his vision for Telangana's growth while addressing the Formula E race initiative. In a post on X, KTR highlighted his efforts to enhance Hyderabad's global image and position the city as a hub for sustainable mobility.

However, his upcoming appearance before the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in relation to the Formula E case marks a significant development.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and MLA Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) said, X: "Worked tirelessly for bringing a prestigious event to India to enhance the brand image of Hyderabad & Telangana globally."

"Agenda was to make Hyderabad a pivotal hub for sustainable mobility as the world transitions towards it," the post said on X. The Formula E race was a part of the effort to realise this ambitious vision.

Audacious Intent was to make TMV (Telangana Mobility Valley) clusters the epicentre for innovation, research and manufacturing of electric vehicles, creating employment and revenue. We had started well bringing in marquee investments of over 12,000 crore during the E-mobility week 2023, KTR post added.

Small minds who are driven by petty politics may never understand any of this but I am confident that the people of Telangana who are observing everything will understand the truth and the vision.

The KTR post in X said, "Truth always triumphs & justice will prevail."

The KTR noted on X that BRS Working President and former Minister KT Rama Rao will soon appear before the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) office in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, in relation to the Formula E issue.

Thereafter, BRS MLC K Kavitha and her husband, Anil Kumar, arrived at KT Rama Rao's residence in Nandinagar, Hyderabad, ahead of his appearance at the Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) office on Thursday in connection with the Formula-E case.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao asserted that he has "done nothing wrong" and termed the charges of corruption in the Formula E race case as "politically motivated." The Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissed the quash petition filed by him in the Formula E race case.

Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is investigating KTR's alleged involvement in a money laundering case over alleged financial irregularities linked to the Formula E race held in Hyderabad in February 2023.

On Monday, the ACB summoned KTR to its office in Hyderabad for questioning in connection with the case.

On December 19, Telangana ACB registered a case against the KTR over alleged payments, some of it in foreign currency without approvals, to conduct a Formula E race in Hyderabad during the previous regime.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against KTR and others in the case.

ED filed the ECIR after the Telangana ACB registered a First Information Report (FIR) against KTR and others in the Formula-E funding case.

The FIR lists KTR as the primary accused, with senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and retired bureaucrat BLN Reddy named as the second and third accused, respectively.

The case was filed under applicable sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with provisions of the IPC related to criminal breach of trust and conspiracy. (ANI)

