Thane, Jan 24 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 10.8 lakh to a 29-year-old man injured in a road accident in 2018.

MACT chairman S B Agrawal directed the owner of the tempo involved in the accident and the insurance company to jointly and severally pay compensation to the claimant along with the interest at 7.5 per cent per annum from the date of the petition till the realisation of the amount.

A copy of the order dated January 20 was made available on Friday.

The tempo owner did not appear, and the matter was decided ex parte against him.

The tribunal directed the insurance company to make the payment first and then recover the same from the tempo owner.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate PM Tillu informed the tribunal that on September 1, 2018, the claimant, who worked as a salesperson at a mall in Thane city, was travelling to work on his motorcycle when a speeding tempo collided with his vehicle on Kasheli bridge.

The petitioner sustained severe injuries and was hospitalised, he said.

Advocate PB Nair, appearing for the insurance company, contested the claim and presented several points to substantiate his submissions.

The tribunal noted that the petitioner was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, but it was not a contributing factor to the accident per se.

It said that although it might have contributed to the man's injuries, and in that view of the matter, it cannot be said that there was any contributory negligence of the petitioner.

As per the order, the compensation amount includes Rs 5.35 lakh towards hospital bills, Rs 3 lakh towards pain and suffering, loss of amenities, and Rs 1 lakh each for removal of implant and income during hospitalisation and recuperation and Rs 45,000 for miscellaneous expenses.

