Tumkur (Karnataka) [India], January 7 (ANI): In a road accident that occurred in Tumkur on Tuesday early morning, three bikers have been killed.

The accident occurred when a bike was hit by a tractor trailer near the Obalapur gate.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 7, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The deceased identified as Mohammed Asif (12), Mumtaz (38) and Shakir Hussain (48) were from the Gondihalli village in Madhugiri taluk.

A case has been registered at the Kora police station.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 7 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Police Superintendent Ashok Venkat and Deputy Superintendent Chandrashekhar along with rural CPI visited the spot. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)