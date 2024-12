Narmadapuram (MP), Dec 16 (PTI) The Forest Department nabbed three persons for allegedly poaching a tiger in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district, an official said on Monday.

The tiger's carcass was spotted by a patrolling team in the Banspani forest area under the Narmadapuram forest division on December 11, said Divisional Forest Officer Anil Chopada in a release.

Forest department roped in MP Tiger Strike Force and a dog squad in the investigation and interrogation of suspected people, he said.

The arrested trio is identified as Kailash Korku (33), Ramratan Korku (19), and a minor.

The poachers had prima facie laid live electric wiring in the forest along the Banspani-Jatamau road, leading to the death of a tiger due to electrocution, the forest official said.

The wire and connected equipment have been seized, and a search is on to recover the nails and teeth of the tiger, he said.

