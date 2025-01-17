Noida (UP), January 17 (PTI) The bodies of three people, including a 19-year-old girl, were found in different areas of Noida, police said on Friday.

In the first case, a woman's body was found in a burnt state near the Dabra roundabout of Ajaibpur on Thursday, said Arvind Kumar, Inspector-in-charge of Dadri Police Station.

The woman is 19 years old, and the cause of her death and her identity are being investigated. Kumar added that the body has been sent for post-mortem, and three police teams have been formed for the investigation.

In another case, the body of a 32-year-old man was found in the Dadri police station area on Thursday and has also been sent for post-mortem.

The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report, Kumar said.

The body of a 40-year-old man was found in a drain in Ecotech-3 police station area, said Inspector-in-charge Anil Kumar Pandey.

He added that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

According to the police, efforts are underway to identify the deceased through local residents and social media.

