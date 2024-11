Baripada (Odisha), Nov 16 (PTI) The authorities of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Saturday said that three-year-old tigress 'Zeenat' brought from Maharashtra, is in good health and made her first prey inside the soft enclosure.

Zeenat was brought from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra in a special vehicle by road, a senior forest official said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 16 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Zeenat tigress made its first kill wild pig inside soft release enclosure. After feeding it took water and is resting. It is in good health," a senior STR official said on Saturday.

A special team of Odisha's Forest department, comprising a veterinarian, a range officer, and an assistant conservator of forests, had gone to Maharashtra to bring the tigress.

Also Read | CBSE Date Sheet 2025 to Be Released Soon, Know When and How to Check Class 10,12 Timetable at cbse.nic.in.

Earlier on October 27, another tigress 'Jamuna' was brought to Similipal with the approval of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). It was kept in a quarantine before being released into the wild recently.

The Forest department is planning to bring six tigers from central India to supplement the big cat population in STR, which now has 27 tigers and 12 cubs, officials said.

The tigers are being brought under the big cat supplementation project to introduce a new gene pool to the population at Similipal, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)