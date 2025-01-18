Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) Senior TMC MP Sougata Roy on Saturday welcomed the conviction of Sanjay Roy in the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and called for the "harshest punishment" to set a precedent.

Speaking to PTI, he said the judgement should send a clear message.

"The ruling must be followed by the harshest punishment possible for Roy," he said.

"This will not only serve as a warning to others who think they can get away with lawlessness but also restore people's faith in the system. We need to ensure that such actions are met with the strongest deterrent," he added.

A trial court in Saldah found the civic volunteer guilty of raping and murdering the on-duty doctor at the state-run hospital on August 9. The court will pronounce the sentence on Monday.

