Krishnanagar (WB), Nov 25 (PTI) A top BSF official of the South Bengal frontier visited the India-Bangladesh border areas in Nadia district and discussed ways to strengthen security along the boundary.

Ravi Gandhi, the ADG, BSF, Eastern Command, also deliberated on emerging challenges as he interacted with jawans, the BSF said in a statement on Monday.

Also Read | 'Want Husband With Government Job': Bride Calls Off Wedding After Finding Groom's Private Job in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad.

He visited Brahmanagar, Gede and Kadipur outposts along the India-Bangladesh border.

The top BSF official expressed hope that activities and cooperation of locals will strengthen security along the borders, the statement said.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu To Address Both Houses Tomorrow on 'Samvidhan Divas'.

During his interaction, Gandhi also talked about fencing adjoining the international borders, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)