New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Several traders' associations from Old Delhi took out a protest march in the Chandni Chowk area here on Tuesday, demanding the safety and security of Hindus residing in Bangladesh.

The protest was organised by the Delhi Hindustan Mercantile Association (DHMA) and Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal. The march began at Town Hall at 3 pm and concluded near the Gauri Shankar Temple near Red Fort at 4.30 pm, according to Bhagwan Bansal, general secretary of DHMA.

"We appeal for the safety and security of Hindus living in Bangladesh, especially women and children. The government should address the concerns," Bansal said.

He said more than 50 traders' associations participated in the march.

Bansal also said that the associations were considering halting trade with Bangladesh if the violent incidents continue.

"If the injustices do not stop, we will boycott trade and stop sending goods to Bangladesh," he said.

The protesters were seen holding placards with messages urging an end to attacks on Hindus and calling for solidarity. Slogans emphasising unity among Hindus and traders and stopping attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh were raised during the demonstration.

