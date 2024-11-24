Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 24 (ANI): Assam Rifles in a joint operation with the Customs department successfully seized 1000 gm of Crystal Methamphetamine commonly known as ICE in the international market valued at approximately Rs 16 crore in Badharghat, Tripura on Sunday, a press release said.

Following a tip-off, Assam Rifles swiftly launched the operation, which culminated in the seizure of the contraband and its subsequent handover to the Customs Department.

The operation is an addition to a series of successful operations carried out by Assam Rifles in its fight against drug trafficking.

Earlier the Assam Rifles in two joint operations with the Anti-Narcotics Squad of Mizoram, recovered 107 grams of heroin worth Rs 74.90 lakhs and apprehended three individuals, according to a press statement from Assam Rifles.

Both operations were conducted on November 20 in the Dawrpui and Thuampui areas of Aizawl, Mizoram.

The apprehended accused have been identified as Lalpeksanga (29) and Lalfamkima (22), both residents of the Salem Veng area in Dawrpui, Aizawl while the third accused apprehended in the second operation has been identified as Lalchawisangi (35), a resident of Champhai, Mizoram.

Based on specific intelligence, the officials of Assam Rifles and Anti-Narcotics Squad conducted two different joint operations on Wednesday. The contraband was carried by suspects in a transparent polythene cover.

As per the release, the entire consignment along with the apprehended individuals have been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Squad, Excise and Narcotics Department of Mizoram for further legal proceedings. (ANI)

