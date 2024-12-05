Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 5 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday inspected the land acquired for the construction of Tripura Bhawan in Mumbai.

A Day earlier, CM Saha went to Mumbai to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Maharashtra Chief Minister.

During his visit, he inspected the land and reviewed the progress of the work of Tripura Bhawan.

Later, CM Saha stated that the current state government has been planning to establish a Tripura Bhawan in Mumbai for a long time, considering the needs of people, including patients, who travel to the city.

"We don't have any Tripura Bhawan in Mumbai. The cabinet decided to set up one here and acquire land for the purpose. Today, I came to physically verify the land. I was in Mumbai to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Maharashtra Chief Minister, and I took this opportunity to inspect the site. The land is very close to the Tata Cancer Hospital and is accessible via two roads. States like Sikkim and others are also setting up Bhawans in the area. I have reviewed the design of the structure," said CM Saha.

He mentioned that some modifications would be made, and Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned for the project, with the land already acquired.

"In the coming days, the people of Tripura will benefit from this initiative," CM Saha added. (ANI)

