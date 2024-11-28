Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 28 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday participated in a bike rally organized by the BJP Yuva Morcha to raise awareness against drug addiction and create a 'drug-free Tripura'.

In a post on X, Manik Saha wrote, "Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha are fearless brothers and sisters who are always striving to inspire the youth in nation-building. I participated in a huge bike rally to mark the conclusion of the state-wide Namo Yuva Yatra 2024 to raise awareness against drug addiction and create a 'drug-free Tripura'."

As this bike rally was organised by the youth wing of the BJP, Tripura CM Saha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always gives priority to the youth because innovative ideas often come from young minds.

Speaking to ANI, Manik Saha said, "In our country, there is about 60 per cent youth power, and the Prime Minister always gives priority to the youth because innovative ideas often come from young minds. The Prime Minister always tries to work by listening to the suggestions of the youth. He consistently honours and encourages them to take action. I, too, try to work on various innovative ideas from the youth, following the same approach. The Prime Minister mentioned that young people from all households, even those without a political background, should come into politics, as it would be beneficial for the country."

Sushanta Deb, state president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha said, "We started the Yuva Rally on November 20. The purpose of this rally is to build "One Tripura, Best Tripura" and make Tripura drug-free. Through this rally, we have aimed to bring together the youth of Tripura, and we have achieved great success in this effort. We have conducted the Namo Yuva Rally in all ten organizational districts of Tripura, bringing together young people from every block. Today, we held a rally in which the Chief Minister participated, and he personally joined the rally by riding a bike for 15 kilometres." (ANI)

