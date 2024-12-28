Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 28 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday highlighted the vital role played by Tripura Civil Service (TCS) officers in implementing government initiatives to address public issues.

"TCS officers play a pivotal role in ensuring that the benefits of various welfare schemes, both from the central and state governments, reach the most marginalized sections of society. They also act as a bridge between the government and the people," the Tripura CM said.

He made these remarks while addressing a winter clothes distribution program organized by the Tripura Civil Service Officers' Association at Dashamighat, Agartala.

The Chief Minister commended the association for its consistent social engagement.

"Previously, the association distributed winter clothes to 700 sanitation workers of Agartala Municipal Corporation. Such social service initiatives are indeed praiseworthy. TCS officers play a significant role in executing government plans to address public grievances. Their efforts have also been instrumental in successfully managing various disasters, including the recent floods," he noted.

Saha added that the state government is dedicated to creating a dynamic and welfare-oriented administration, with TCS officers forming an integral part of this mission.

The event was attended by the Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation, Dipak Majumdar, Corporator Tushar Kanti Bhattacharya, President of the Tripura Civil Service Officers' Association, Dilip Kumar Chakma, General Secretary Ashim Saha, and other dignitaries.

During the program, winter clothes were distributed to around 400 families affected by the recent floods in the Dashami Ghat area.

In a separate event later in the afternoon, the Chief Minister distributed winter clothes to residents of the Bash Bazar area under the Bardowali Assembly Constituency. (ANI)

