New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): The Central Government proposed establishing a tungsten mine in Nayakkarpatty, Madurai, but the plan has faced significant opposition due to the area's status as a biodiversity hotspot.

A group of 10 individuals, including farmers from Arittapatti and Vellalapatti, along with BJP members, departed from Madurai Airport to Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the tungsten mining project with the Union Minister for Mines, Kishan Reddy.

The protesting farmers are expected to reach Delhi and meet with the Union Minister today. An official announcement regarding the cancellation of the tungsten mining project is anticipated to follow this meeting.

The Central Government has recommended reassessing the site, suggesting that areas outside the biodiversity zones be considered for further evaluation. Additionally, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution opposing the tungsten mining project. Despite this, public protests continue.

Following the passage of a special resolution in the Tamil Nadu assembly opposing the tungsten mining project, farmers and members of the Anti-Tungsten Mining Project Association welcomed the move and reiterated their demand to declare 48 villages, including Arithapatti, in Madurai district as a protected biodiversity and agricultural zone.

Arithapatti was declared Tamil Nadu's first biodiversity heritage site in 2022. The region, which encompasses seven hills, is home to numerous ancient monuments, including the Samanar Parai rock-cut temple and Vatteluttu inscriptions. It also hosts rare bird species, such as the Rasaali Parrot.

Despite this, Hindustan Zinc Limited, a subsidiary of the Vedanta group, has secured a tender to initiate tungsten mining in the region, which has been approved by the central government. This move has sparked strong opposition from the residents.

Earlier on January, the protesting villagers opposed the move and demanded the central government to withdraw this announcement, and that the Tamil Nadu government should declare this area a protected agricultural zone. (ANI)

