Idukki (Kerala), Dec 21 (PTI) Two engineering college students met with a tragic end by drowning near a waterfall in Kerala's high range district of Idukki on Saturday, police said.

The deceased students, identified as Donal Shaji and Aksa Reji, were studying in an engineering college located in Muttom here.

Also Read | Maharashtra Portfolio Allocation: Devendra Fadnavis Keeps Home, Eknath Shinde Gets Urban Development, Ajit Pawar Finance and Planning; Check List.

Police said it was not clear how the students fell into the Aruvikuthu waterfall, located a few kilometers away from the college.

The dead bodies were fished out from the waterfalls by the fire and rescue teams, they added.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Scam: AAP Rejects Claims of LG VK Saxena Granting Sanction to ED To Prosecute Arvind Kejriwal, Says 'ED Must Show Order Copy'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)