Kannur (Kerala), Jan 25 (PTI) Amid increasing incidents of wild animal attacks across the state, the Congress-led UDF opposition launched a statewide campaign on Saturday to highlight the issues faced by people living in the high ranges of Kerala.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal inaugurated the drive titled "Malayora Samara Yatra," led by Opposition Leader in the Assembly V D Satheesan.

Top leaders of the opposition front, who attended the inaugural session of the yatra, criticised the CPI(M)-led Left government in the state. They alleged that the government has failed to address the critical issues faced by people in the high ranges, including threats from wild animals, the agrarian crisis, and more.

They also urged the state and union governments to find an effective solution to address their concerns and alleviate their hardship.

During his inaugural speech, Venugopal questioned what steps the Pinarayi Vijayan government has taken to address the growing human-animal conflicts in the high ranges of the state.

Satheesan questioned the rationale behind designating even inhabited areas as reserve forests and buffer zones in a densely populated state like Kerala.

He also asked the state government to explain what actions it has taken to protect the interests of people in the high ranges.

Prominent UDF leaders, including KPCC chief K Sudhakaran, P K Kunhalikutty, M M Hassan, Anoop Jacob, C P John, and others, also spoke.

The yatra will culminate in Thiruvananthapuram on February 5.

