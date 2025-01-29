New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, launched two significant initiatives, the State and Union Territory Microsites under the e-Shram initiative and the Occupational Shortage Index (OSI), on Wednesday during a meeting with State/UT Labour Ministers and Secretaries held in New Delhi.

Speaking at the launch, Mansukh Mandaviya stated, "The multilingual e-Shram microsite facility is a transformative initiative aimed at ensuring that unorganised workers have seamless access to both state and central government welfare programs. This will not only empower workers but also enhance transparency and efficiency in welfare service delivery."

Also Read | 'Poison in Yamuna' Remark: Arvind Kejriwal Responds to Election Commission, Says Water Received From Haryana 'Extremely Poisonous' for Human Health.

Regarding the OSI, he further added, "By leveraging real-time labour market data, we are ensuring that skill development and job matching processes are data-driven and tailored to the actual needs of industries, making our workforce future-ready."

According to an official statement, e-Shram microsites are state-specific digital platforms seamlessly integrated with the national e-Shram database. Facilitating two-way integration between state portals and the e-Shram portals will simplify the registration of unorganised workers. This will provide a one-stop solution for seamless access to both central and state welfare programs, employment opportunities, skilling programs, and more.

Also Read | Palghar Boiler Blast: 5 Critically Injured As Boiler Explosion Triggers Fire at Tyre Plant in Maharashtra.

This will provide a one-stop solution for seamless access to both central and state welfare programs for unorganised workers, employment opportunities, skilling programs, etc, the statement added.

Further it said, For states/UTs, the microsites provide a ready-to-use digital infrastructure, reducing the need for costly and time-consuming development processes. With real-time analytic dashboards, they facilitate better policy decision-making and allow states to include tools specific to their labour market requirements.

For workers, the microsites offer a seamless registration process and access to a wide range of social security benefits. The platform ensures multilingual accessibility, enabling workers from different regions to access information and services in their preferred language, the statement added.

It also said, through two-way integration with the e-Shram database, workers receive real-time updates on welfare schemes and employment opportunities.

The second major initiative launched is the Occupational Shortage Index (OSI) to match labour market demand and supply, enhancing employment outcomes across India. Based on ILO methodology and quarterly PLFS data, the OSI provides data-driven insights into occupations facing shortages, helping align job seekers' skills with industry demands, the release said.

The OSI will support policymakers, training institutions, and businesses in bridging skill gaps in high-demand sectors. The index is designed to enable more effective decision-making in workforce planning and skill development initiatives, optimising job matching and guiding state governments and employers in creating targeted skill development programs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)