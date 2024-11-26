New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has unveiled an "Online Hindi Course on the Constitution of India" as part of the ongoing celebrations marking 75 years of the Constitution of India.

On the Special day, Meghwal emphasized that this effort is a step toward realizing the vision of the country's founders and fostering a nation that upholds the principles of Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity.

The initiative, organized by the Department of Legal Affairs in collaboration with other departments of the Ministry, aims to make the Constitution more accessible to the public in Hindi.

The Department of Legal Affairs, along with other departments in the Ministry of Law and Justice, commemorated the day by underscoring the significance of the Indian Constitution as a visionary document that forms the cornerstone of India's democracy.

The event also saw the launch of a unique online course on the Constitution of India in collaboration with NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, which is ranked highest by NAAC among national law universities. The course, consisting of 15 videos, will explore the key aspects of the Constitution, offering participants a deep understanding of its historical significance and its role in shaping modern India.

The first chapter of the course introduces the learning objectives, course duration, enrolment process, fees, and the type of certificates participants will receive upon completion. The primary goal of this course is to raise awareness about the Constitution, its fundamental rights, and its duties, aiming to create an enlightened citizenry that goes beyond basic literacy.

Offering the course in Hindi is a significant move toward inclusivity, ensuring that language does not become a barrier to understanding the Constitution's core principles. This initiative is designed to make the Constitution more accessible to people across the nation, breaking linguistic barriers and bringing its ideals closer to the hearts and minds of citizens.

The online course is not merely an educational tool; it is an empowerment initiative. It provides individuals with the opportunity to understand their rights, responsibilities, and the foundation of India's democracy, enabling them to actively contribute to building a stronger, more inclusive nation. This initiative builds on the Ministry's earlier efforts, such as the launch of an Online English Course on the Indian Constitution in 2021, as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

The successful development of this online course is the result of significant contributions by Dr. Anju Rathi Rana, Additional Secretary in the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, and Prof. (Dr.) Faizan Mustafa, Former Vice Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law. (ANI)

