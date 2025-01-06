Guwahati (Gujarat) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Department of Fisheries, under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, organised a Northeastern Region States Meet on Monday to review the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), a press release said.

Chaired by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, the event witnessed the presence of George Kurian, Minister of State, MoFAH&D, S.P. Singh Baghel, MoS FAH&D and other key dignitaries from the Northeastern states.

In a major boost to the fisheries sector in the Northeastern Region (NER), the Union Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation for 50 impactful projects with a total outlay of Rs 50 crore, including a central share of Rs 38.63 crore. These initiatives are designed to enhance the region's fisheries infrastructure, productivity, and employment opportunities.

Notable among these projects in Assam is the establishment of an Integrated Aqua Park in Darrang District, which is expected to produce 150 MT of fish annually, generating Rs 10-15 crore in revenue and creating up to 2,000 employment opportunities. A Large Fish Feed Plant in Kamrup District will produce 20,000 MT feed annually, while hatchery projects in various districts aim to produce 50 million spawn per year, significantly boosting local aquaculture.

Manipur will see the establishment of ice plants and cold storage units in Thoubal and Imphal districts to preserve fish produce and reduce post-harvest losses. Additionally, hatcheries focusing on locally important fish species will contribute to conserving biodiversity and enhancing fish production in the state.

Meghalaya's projects will focus on promoting recreational fisheries in the East Khasi Hills District. This initiative, strategically located in a popular tourist area, is expected to attract visitors, generating local employment and enhancing the region's tourism appeal.

Nagaland's three projects will include the construction of freshwater finfish hatcheries in Mokokchung and Kiphire districts. These hatcheries will collectively produce 21 million fry annually, supporting the region's aquaculture and providing economic opportunities for tribal communities.

In Tripura, the projects will include the establishment of ornamental fish rearing units and finfish hatcheries. These initiatives are aimed at popularizing ornamental fish farming, harnessing indigenous fish resources, and generating local employment opportunities.

Sikkim will implement 24 projects which includes the establishment of Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) to promote sustainable fish farming, the construction of fish kiosks in Gangtok and other towns, and the development of ornamental fish-rearing units. These projects are expected to enhance income generation and livelihood opportunities for local communities.

The Northeastern Region (NER) is at the forefront of India's journey toward self-reliance in fisheries and aquaculture, reflecting the government's unwavering commitment to inclusive development. With its abundant freshwater resources and exceptional aquatic biodiversity, the NER is not merely a region of potential but a dynamic hub of progress under the visionary leadership of the government.

Recognized globally as a biodiversity hotspot, the NER has become a cornerstone of India's strategy for economic growth and livelihood enhancement.

The government has approved cumulative investments amounting to Rs 2,114 crore for fisheries through flagship schemes such as the Blue Revolution Scheme, the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), and the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

These initiatives have significantly bolstered infrastructure, improved productivity, and strengthened sustainable practices.

As a result, inland fish production in the NER has surged from 4.03 lakh tonnes in 2014-15 to 6.41 lakh tonnes in 2023-24, achieving an impressive annual growth rate of 5 percent.

Such achievements underscore the effectiveness of dynamic policies and targeted interventions that have firmly positioned the NER as a key driver of India's Blue Economy vision. Recognizing the immense potential of fisheries and aquaculture as a catalyst the Department of Fisheries (DoF) has prioritized the NER as a critical focal point for growth.

Its initiatives include establishing modern aquaculture parks, hatcheries, and fish processing units, while promoting innovative technologies like Biofloc systems and recirculatory aquaculture systems (RAS). These efforts aim to enhance productivity, strengthen value chains, and boost market access for fish farmers.

As part of the Northeastern Region States Meet 2025, the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, in the presence of Ministers of State Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel and George Kurian, announced the launch of the Organic Fisheries Cluster in Soreng District, Sikkim.

This groundbreaking initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) marks a significant milestone in promoting sustainable and eco-friendly fisheries in the Northeastern Region.

The event held in Guwahati, Assam on Monday, underscores the government's commitment to fostering sustainable growth in the fisheries sector. The Organic Fisheries Cluster aligns seamlessly with Sikkim's pioneering reputation in organic farming, further cementing its status as a leader in sustainable and environmentally friendly agricultural practices.

Organic fisheries cluster focuses on ecologically healthy fish farming system avoiding the use of harmful chemicals, antibiotics and pesticides. This also ensures minimal environmental pollution and prevents damage to aquatic ecosystems, contributing to sustainable fish production practices.

Organic products typically attract a premium in both domestic and international markets. By establishing an organic aquaculture cluster, Sikkim could tap into this growing market and export of organic fish and fish products.

An organic fisheries and aquaculture cluster in Sikkim with special focus on amur carp along with other carps would offer a range of economic, environmental, and social benefits. By integrating organic fish farming into the state's already successful organic farming framework, Sikkim can position itself as a pioneer in sustainable aquaculture. This could not only enhance the state's agricultural economy but also contribute to the global shift toward sustainable, eco-friendly food production.

National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) is a key stakeholder in developing the fisheries and aquaculture organic cluster in Sikkim.

NABARD besides providing financial and technical supports for the requisite fisheries infrastructure and capacity building, will also facilitate in growth of the organic cluster by engaging fishers' cooperatives and formation of fisheries-based Farmer Producer Organizations (FFPOs) in the State. This initiative will also encourage private investment in aquaculture infrastructure and technology, branding of Sikkim cold water fisheries, attract tourism as well as strengthen the value chain, empower local fishers and fish farmers, and foster sustainable growth in the fisheries sector in the State of Sikkim.

The launch of the Organic Fisheries Cluster in Sikkim reflects the government's broader vision of sustainable fisheries development across the Northeastern Region. With its cluster-based approach under PMMSY, the Department of Fisheries aims to enhance competitiveness, address value chain gaps, and drive innovation in the fisheries sector. (ANI)

