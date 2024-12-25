Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], December 25 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary in Dibrugarh.

Addressing the gathering, Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted Vajpayee's leadership qualities and said that he was a great leader who taught us the values of unity, service, dedication, and humanity.

"His exemplary leadership paved the way for us to serve the nation with unwavering commitment. His ideals continue to inspire us as we work to strengthen India's future," Sonowal said.

Sonowal recalled Vajpayee's unwavering dedication to good governance and the welfare of the people and said, "Atal Ji's commitment to the principles of good governance won the hearts of the masses. His leadership inspired the creation of a peaceful and prosperous India. It is in his footsteps that we must move forward, ensuring that the welfare of the people remains at the core of our efforts."

"Following Vajpayee Ji's legacy, Prime Minister Modi has created an environment of good governance in India. Under his leadership, India's global stature has grown, with the world now looking to us for guidance on important international issues," Sonowal said.

Sonowal further emphasised the importance of building a self-reliant and developed India, with a call for collective effort to achieve this vision by 2047.

"As citizens of the world's largest democracy, we have a responsibility to carry forward the ideals of Vajpayee Ji--peace, prosperity, and the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' where the world is one family," he said.

The Union Minister also spoke about Vajpayee's belief that true happiness in politics comes from serving the people selflessly.

"Vajpayee Ji believed that through good deeds in politics, one could bring joy and happiness to the people. His life was a testament to this philosophy, and we must all embrace this simplicity and dedication to public service," he added.

Concluding the event, Sonowal urged the youth of India to uphold Vajpayee's values of simplicity, service, and sacrifice in their pursuit of a prosperous nation.

"Only through dedication to the nation can we truly honour the spirit of Atal Bihari Vajpayee," he said.

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and was elected three times as the nation's prime minister.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and again from March 19, 1998, to May 22, 2004. He also served as India's external affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16 2018. (ANI)

