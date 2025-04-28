New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Former Nepal prime minister Baburam Bhattarai on Monday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, terming it "unpleasant and ghastly" and extended solidarity with the people of India.

"We are with the people of India," he said during an interaction with reporters in Delhi.

At the beginning of the session, one-minute silence was observed in memory of the victims.

On April 22, terrorists opened fire at tourists at a meadow in Baisaran of south Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 26 people. One of the victims was a Nepal national.

The horrific attack has drawn condemnation from countries and leaders across the world.

