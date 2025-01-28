Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): At least five people lost their lives after a wooden structure collapsed in Baraut city of Baghpat on Tuesday.

A senior police official said that around 40 people were injured in the incident, out of which 20 people have been sent home after treatment while another 20 are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Speaking to reporters, District Magistrate of Baghpat, Asmita Lal said, "There was a Jain community program in Baraut. This program has been carried out for the last 30 years. A wooden structure collapsed here, injuring about 40 people. 20 people were sent home after treatment, and 20 people are still undergoing treatment. 5 people have died..."

The incident occurred in Baraut city of the Baghpat district during the 'Laddu Mahotsav' organized by the Jain community.

Rescue operation is underway at the site and the police administration is monitoring the situation.

Earlier today, speaking to reporters, Baghpat Superintendent of Police, Arpit Vijayvargiya said that 2-3 people are seriously injured in the incident and are receiving treatment at the hospital.

"Watchtower collapsed during the 'Laddu Mahotsav' program of the Jain community in Baraut. Soon after the incident, the teams of police, administration and fire department immediately reached the spot. Injured were taken to nearby hospitals. About 20-25 people were injured. 2-3 people are seriously injured, who are undergoing treatment..." Baghpat SP told reporters.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and directed the officials to immediately reach the spot and expedite the relief work.

CM Yogi also gave instructions for the proper treatment of the injured. Along with this, he also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

