Bareilly (UP), Jan 17 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly posting a pro-Pakistan slogan on his social media account, officials said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Imran (25), a resident of Nawabganj area, they said.

Inspector Raj Kumar Sharma said that the police had received information that Imran had made a post with the slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad' on his Instagram account, allegedly hurting the sentiments of the users.

Following an investigation, Imran was arrested, Sharma said.

