Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved an amount of Rs 66.12 crore for the construction of roads and bridges in various assembly constituencies, according to an official statement.

Under the approved amount, Rs 12.45 crore for the work of covering 8.200 km long canal from Panchakkki Square to Kamaluwaganja and construction of 3.100 km long canal from Chaufula Square to Kathghariya Square, total length 3.800 km under Kaladhungi Assembly Constituency of Nainital District, Rs 3.46 crore for the work of improvement of Kalsan Thantha Motorway to Banoli Sudarka, Thantha Motorway under Lohaghat Assembly Constituency, and Rs 10.86 crore for the work of widening and improvement of Lambarpur to Langha Motorway from one and half lane (5.50 meter) to two lane (7.00 meter) by DBM and BC in Vikasnagar Assembly Constituency of Dehradun District.

The Chief Minister has approved 9.58 crores for the improvement work of Shaheed Shiromani Chilkoti (Gaudi-Kimatoli) motor road in Champawat assembly constituency of Champawat district, and 5.98 crores for the improvement work of Tanakpur's internal roads by hotmix DBM/BC in Champawat assembly constituency of Champawat district, the statement said.

Under the state scheme, the Chief Minister has approved Rs 5.84 crore for the construction of 55 meter extension bridge on Rispana river near Chuna Bhatta in Dehradun-Raipur Road of Rajpur Road Assembly Constituency of Dehradun District, Rs. 2.2 crore for reconstruction and widening work of road from lake to Chamunda temple in Transit Camp under Rudrapur Assembly Constituency of Udham Singh Nagar District (remaining part of main road from Shivnagar to Transit Camp).

The CM also approved Rs 2.82 crore for reconstruction work of connecting roads through hotmix in the middle of main market under Rudrapur Block of Rudrapur Assembly Constituency of Udham Singh Nagar District, Rs. 3.70 crore for the work of Fidogi-Dhanaulti motor road from Bilundi Bridge under Jaunpur Development Block of Dhanaulti Assembly Constituency of Tehri Garhwal District.

The Chief Minister has approved Rs 2.19 crore for the construction of 20-meter girder bridge on Barotiwala-Ambari motor road, it said.

Rs 4.00 lakh for the work of expansion of Kamal River Gunyatigaon motor road under the assembly constituency Purola of district Uttarkashi and Rs 26.00 lakh for the construction work of interlocking up to the sports ground of Gunyatigaon Inter College Mandir Road under Block Purol of Assembly constituency Purola, were also approved. (ANI)

