Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday held a meeting with officials to review preparations for the 38th National Games, scheduled to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun from January 28 to February 14, 2025, as per a release.

Speaking after the meeting, CM Dhami said that organizing the National Games is a matter of pride for Uttarakhand and an important opportunity to promote sports culture and the state's overall development. He added that the event would establish Uttarakhand as a hub for sports activities.

According to the release, CM Dhami directed officials to ensure all facilities for players are of high quality and easily accessible, and emphasized the need for a nodal officer from each department to oversee the smooth organization of the event. He also directed arrangements for players' accommodation, food, transportation, and access to venues should be managed efficiently, with special attention to the quality and nutrition of food.

CM Dhami instructed the Chief Secretary to conduct daily reviews of the preparations.

He said that he and the Sports Minister would periodically monitor the progress and inspect various arrangements.

Dhami said that importance of maintaining quality standards while procuring sports equipment and called for adequate medical facilities at all venues. Provisions for dealing with emergencies during the event should also be ensured. For security, the venues must be equipped with CCTV cameras and sufficient personnel, the release added.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of environmental protection at the venues and urged strict measures to limit use of plastic.

CM Dhami noted the National Games would follow the theme of "Green Games." Proper arrangements for drinking water and toilets for the visitors coming to the venues, special attention should be paid to cleanliness. He also called for close coordination between all departments for the successful organization of the event. District Magistrates, he said, would also have an important responsibility in making this event successful.

CM Dhami also highlighted the need for public participation, stating that the cooperation of the people of Uttarakhand would be crucial for the successful organization of the National Games, the release added. (ANI)

