Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand's Secretary for drinking water Shailesh Bagauli on Thursday inspected various development works and government buildings in Chamoli district.

According to a government release, he also interacted with the villagers in Kanda Maikhura and Umatta villages located in Karnaprayag block.

Secretary Shailesh Bagauli first inspected the Kanda Maikhura (pumping) drinking water scheme, during which he expressed displeasure over the slow progress of the intake well and treatment plant and asked the concerned engineers and contractor to complete the work with quality in two months. If this is not done, he warned to blacklist the concerned contractor, the release said.

During the inspection of Umatta drinking water scheme, the villagers said that drinking water is being supplied smoothly through this scheme.

Bagauli also visited the Government Higher Secondary School and ANM Center located in Umatta village for a surprise inspection. He asked the school principal to focus especially on the board examination of class 10th students along with increasing the quality of education.

He also interacted with the students studying in the school, in which he asked the students to participate in sports along with studies and also come forward for water conservation.

Secretary Shailesh Bagauli directed the officials of the drinking water department to install water connections in the school and ANM center within two weeks. Bagauli also inspected the Hark Center located at Kaleshwar and the ARTO office Chamoli, read the statement further.

During the inspection, he interacted with the women employees working in the Kaleshwar Food Processing Center, in which the employees informed him that this year the center is expected to have a business of more than 2.5 crores. This center is run by women cooperative.

During the inspection of the ARTO office, he expressed deep displeasure over the maintenance of government documents and the dirt spread in the premises and directed to inform the Commissioner of Transport as no senior officer was present in the office and to improve the arrangements in the office and pay special attention to cleanliness in the premises, mentioned the official statement.

The Secretary of drinking water interacted with 60 villagers residing in village vaid of district Pauri Garhwal. (ANI)

