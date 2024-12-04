Dehradun (Uttarkhand) [India], December 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday released the book 'Upanishadic Darshan Bodh' authored by Prakash Suman Dhyani.

The event was held at Chief Minister's Camp Office.

Also Read | INR vs USD: Rupee Falls 7 Paise To Settle at Fresh All-Time Low of 84.75 Against US Dollar.

Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan and former Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari were also present.

Conveying the best wishes to Prakash Dhyani, the Chief Minister said that he is establishing a new identity as the carrier of Indian Vedic philosophy and Sanatan culture. Through this book, he has written the complex and profound mysteries of the Upanishads in a simple manner. Various dimensions of the Indian knowledge tradition have been put before everyone.

Also Read | What Is 'Werewolf Syndrome'? Know About Rare Condition Linked to Hair-Loss Drug Developed in Babies in Spain.

The Upanishads are an invaluable treasure of Indian culture and philosophy, which has shown the path of knowledge and consciousness to the whole world. Our knowledge tradition considers the whole world as Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Along with being a source of spiritual contemplation, the Upanishads also provide practical life vision to humanity, CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that the way knowledge and science are progressing, the knowledge of Upanishads and Vedas becomes even more relevant for us. In the midst of increasing competition in life, the glare of materialism, the search for the soul and Brahma will definitely inspire us. This book will also inspire everyone for self-development, self-reflection and self-discovery.

CM Dhami said that our state is an important center of spiritual contemplation along with being Devbhoomi. Adi Shankaracharya, Swami Vivekananda and sages made this holy land their refuge. He said that this book will prove to be important for taking our glorious tradition forward.

Bhagat Koshyari said that Suman Dhyani, after studying biology, wrote the book for which he deserves congratulations. He said that it is a big deal to lecture on a subject like Upanishad. Today the whole world is coming towards 'spirituality' which is the faith, treasure and pride of India. He said that spiritual intelligence is at the core of India and is the fame of our country. India is going to give the knowledge of spirituality and yoga to the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)