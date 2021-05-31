Bengaluru, May 31: Vaccination for students going abroad for studies and those who need to go overseas to get employed will start here from Tuesday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has said.

"The vaccination programme for students going to foreign countries to pursue their studies and those who need to travel to get employed in other countries will be launched on Tuesday at 3 PM in the administrative block of the Bengaluru City University," Narayan, who heads the COVID-19 Task Force, said in a statement. COVID-19 Vaccination: HP India, Jubilant Bhartia Foundation Launch Virtual Helpdesk To Facilitate Co-WIN Registrations.

He asked students willing to get inoculated to possess visas, admission receipts, or any such relevant documents. Certificates confirming the inoculation will be issued on the spot, he said.

