Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Over 10,000 plus students from various schools across Visakhapatnam visited the Indian Navy Air Station as a part of the Navy Day celebrations.

"The visit featured captivating aerial displays by various aircrafts, demonstrations by Quick Reaction Team, Dog Squad, fire fighting, Medical Units and Cardiopulmonary Resucitation Techniques (CPR). The event aimed to inspire young minds to consider a career in the armed forces," Eastern Naval Command wrote in a post on X.

The Navy Day, celebrated on December 4, annually, commemorates the Indian Navy's pivotal role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, specifically its triumph in 'Operation Trident'.

The Indian Navy Day is observed to commemorate the attack and pay tribute to the navy personnel who sacrificed their lives while serving the nation.

Meanwhile, in Odisha, the Indian Navy will demonstrate it's maritime capabilities and operational strength at the 'Operational Demonstration (OpDemo2024)' at Blue Flag Beach in Puri on December 4.

President Droupadi Murmu will grace the event as the chief guest, an official release stated.

This event will showcase the Navy's multifaceted competencies, enhances maritime awareness among citizens and honours India's rich seafaring heritage, the release stated.

The OpDemo2024 to be held against the backdrop of the pristine Blue Flag Beach, symbolises the connection between the Indian Navy and the maritime legacy of the State of Odisha.

The Indian Navy is working closely with the Odisha State Government and local authorities to ensure the smooth execution of the event, the release stated.

Seating arrangements would be made to accommodate local spectators and tourists, offering everyone a chance to witness the live demonstration from the beach. The event will also be broadcast live on National television and streamed via the Indian Navy's YouTube channel to reach a wider audience, the release stated. (ANI)

