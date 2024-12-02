Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): The Visakhapatnam Railway Police busted an interstate ganja smuggling racket and arrested three individuals with over 30 kilograms of ganja.

The operation carried out in collaboration with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), led to the arrest of three accused that were involved in transporting ganja using DTDC courier services from Visakhapatnam to various parts of India.

Also Read | Ahmedabad: Man Undergoes Angioplasty Under PM-JAY in Bapunagar, Dies After Experiencing Chest Pain and Uneasiness; Family Alleges Medical Negligence.

The arrested individuals, hailing from Kerala and Bihar, have been remanded in court as authorities continue their investigation into the drug trafficking syndicate.

The Visakhapatnam Government Railway Police (GRP), under the guidance of the Deputy Superintendent of Police and at the request of GRP Inspector CH Dhananjayanayudu dismantled the interstate ganja smuggling network under a police operation, carried out by the special team.

Also Read | Kerala School Holiday: Educational Institutions, Anganwadis To Remain Shut Today As IMD Issues Red Alert for Wayanad and 3 Other Districts.

The operation was set in motion after police received credible information regarding the smuggling activities.

The main accused, identified as Muhammad Nadirsha (27) from Kerala, was caught with 8 kg of ganja being smuggled from Orissa to Kerala.

Additionally, Nitish Kumar (29), a suspect from Bihar, was apprehended with 6 kg of ganja while transporting the drug from Visakhapatnam to Chennai.

In another successful raid, Vikash Kumar (23), also from Bihar, was arrested with 16 kg of ganja intended for delivery in Delhi.

Police said that the smugglers were using DTDC courier services to ship the ganja, cleverly packing it to avoid detection. They would book home pickups online, making it difficult for authorities to trace the drugs before shipment.

This method bypassed traditional transportation channels raising concerns about the use of courier services for illegal activities.

In response to the escalating drug smuggling, the Visakhapatnam GRP, along with the RPF, has ramped up security measures at key railway stations in the region. Special surveillance teams have been set up to monitor activities at Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Anakapalli, and Simhachalam railway stations.

Authorities have confirmed that regular inspections are being conducted, and the investigation into the drug syndicate is ongoing.

The arrested suspects have been produced in court and remanded for further investigation as police work to uncover the full extent of the smuggling operation.

The GRP has vowed to continue its efforts in curbing drug trafficking and ensuring the safety and security of passengers travelling through the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)