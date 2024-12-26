New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that he, along with NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, would meet again soon to formulate a comprehensive strategy aimed at furthering the state's development agenda.

Shinde stated that discussions would also be held with Prime Minister Modi as part of a coordinated approach to addressing Maharashtra's developmental needs.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Axes Husband to Death After He Threatens To Remarry To Have Child in Surguja, Investigation Underway.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that following the formation of the state government and the subsequent expansion of the cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the government for the state's development.

"After the formation of government in Maharashtra and the expansion of the cabinet, I met with the PM and he congratulated us for the success and the work we did for the development of the state. I, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis will meet again and will chalk out the strategy for the development of the state. We will also discuss this with the PM," Shinde told ANI.

Also Read | Ahmedabad: 2 Killed, 2 Injured As Massive Fire Guts 3 Trucks After Collision Between Vehicles in Bagodara, Video Surfaces.

Earlier, during the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature in Nagpur, a detailed review was presented on the measures being undertaken for the overall development of Vidarbha and Marathwada, including decisions on irrigation, industries, river-linking projects, and infrastructure.

Additionally, a blueprint for a developed, balanced, and comprehensive Maharashtra was outlined, informed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In this session, 17 bills were passed following extensive discussions. Chief Minister Fadnavis also mentioned that the Public Safety Bill had been referred to a joint committee to allow all stakeholders to present their views.

After the winter session of the legislature was adjourned, a press conference was held on the lawns of the legislature premises in Nagpur, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that his government had made decisions that are beneficial for farmers, common citizens, and the development of Vidarbha and Marathwada.

An agreement was signed with the Asian Development Bank for the second phase of the Nagpur Metro project, which will receive financial assistance of Rs 3,586 crore over 20 years at an interest rate of 0.72 per cent.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also informed that the Asian Development Bank would support initiatives such as connecting villages with a population of over 1,000 through concrete roads via the 'Mitra' organization, strengthening industrial training institutes, and promoting the bamboo campaign.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that several decisions taken over the past two and a half years had brought significant changes to the lives of common people. He added that their responsibility had now increased, and they would continue to work as a team for the progress and welfare of the common people, especially women.

Portfolios were announced for the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra on December 21, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis keeping the Home and Law and Judiciary departments, and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde receiving Urban Development and Housing and Public Works.

NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was allocated the Finance and Planning and Excise departments.

Portfolios were announced almost a week after the expansion of the Fadnavis-led government and almost a month after the assembly election results.

Fadnavis has kept Energy (excluding Renewable Energy), General Administration, and Information and Publicity departments unallocated.

Pankaja Munde has been allocated Environment, Climate Change, and Animal Husbandry.

Maharashtra has 36 Cabinet ministers, including the Chief Minister, and 6 Ministers of State.

Fadnavis and his two deputies took the oath on December 5. The Maharashtra cabinet was expanded on December 15, with 39 leaders taking the oath as ministers.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and NCP also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively. The Mahayuti alliance consisted of BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)