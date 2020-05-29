India News | Will Not Sell Any Assets and Gifts, Says TTD Chairman

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): A meeting of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Trust Board held on Thursday has taken a decision not to sell any assets and gifts of the board, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said.

He said that a committee will be constituted, which will comprise seers and devotees, to save the TTD assets.

"Some people have resorted to mudslinging over the decisions by the previous trust board, on our board. We have decided for absolute enquiry and to take legal action on them. The allocations of TTD guest houses will be done in a transparent manner. We will give permission for the reconstruction of old guesthouses only. We request the TTD EO to design a new policy for donations," Reddy said.

"We will soon build a hospital for children. A decision will be taken on darsanam of Lord Balaji after lockdown, as per the orders of central and state governments," he added. (ANI)

