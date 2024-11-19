Jaipur, Nov 19 (PTI) Three police personnel from a highway patrol team were removed from duty and sent to the police lines in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Tuesday after a purported video of a man making a reel with the team's jeep surfaced online, an officer said.

Barmer Superintendent of Police Narendra Meena has ordered an inquiry to determine how the individual gained access to the police jeep and whether any members of the patrol team were involved.

"The team, which included a driver, a head constable, and a constable, has been sent to the police lines,” he added.

In the video, the man is seen seated in the driver's seat and getting out of the jeep with no police officers in sight.

The patrol team explained that the jeep had broken down and was stopped for repairs when the video was recorded, the SP stated.

