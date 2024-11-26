New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured all possible assistance to Andhra Pradesh after meeting state Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan here on Tuesday.

The two leaders discussed a range of issues concerning the agriculture and rural development schemes, including PM Gram Sadak Yojana, PM Awaas Yojana, and MGNREGA, etc.

In the meeting, Chouhan said the Modi government prioritises the interests of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

"He assured that the central government will provide all possible assistance to the state and stands with people of Andhra Pradesh," an official statement said.

The Deputy CM shared the success of Lakhpati Didi scheme in Andhra Pradesh and invited the Union Minister to the state.

