Kochi, Dec 21 (PTI) Over 10 children of a local anganwadi in the district suffered food poisoning after consuming the food served there, police said on Saturday.

At least 11 of the total 13 children who ate the "upma", a delicacy served at the anganwadi located at Ponnurunni here, developed vomiting and diarrhea on Thursday, they said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 21, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Besides them, mothers of some children, who took the food to their home without eating it, and a helper of the anganwadi also suffered food poisoning and developed uneasiness, they said.

The incident came to light only on Saturday after some local channels reported the incident.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 21, 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)