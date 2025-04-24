New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd on Thursday said it will acquire a 90 per cent stake in Zillion Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd from its existing shareholders for cash consideration of nearly Rs 210 crore.

The company, which runs a chain of hospitality properties under the flagship Park brand, said in a regulatory filing that it has entered into a binding Memorandum of Understanding for the acquisition of a 90 per cent stake in Zillion Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd (ZHRPL) from its existing shareholders -- Handa and Nair family shareholders.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The price at which the shares are acquired is Rs 2,092,500,000, it added.

Consequent to the acquisition, ZHRPL which is in the business of owning and operating the Z Luxury Residences, including 62 service residences and food and beverage facilities in Maharashtra, will become a subsidiary of the company, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, April 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The indicative time period for completion of the acquisition is "as may be agreed between the parties", the filing said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)