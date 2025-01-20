New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The second edition of Bharat Battery Show witnessed over twofold year-on-year jump in number of visitors to over 10,000 on the opening day, showing growing enthusiasm and interest in battery storage and recycling sector.

Three-day long Bharat Battery Show organised by industry body India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) as part of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, started on Sunday.

According to a statement, the first edition of Bharat Battery Show in 2024 witnessed over 4,500 visitors on the opening day.

In the current edition, over 100 exhibitors showcased the latest technological advancements in battery manufacturing and charging infrastructure on the first day.

During his visit to the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed interest in advancements in ACC battery manufacturing, supply chain, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) development, and battery circularity initiatives.

Vikram Handa, Managing Director of Epsilon Advanced Materials and Chair of the India Battery Manufacturing & Supply Chain Council (IBMSCS), expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's visit, highlighting that it would instil confidence in the industry and support the growth of this emerging sector.

The first day of Bharat Battery Show 2025 also featured participation of numerous dignitaries from various government ministries, including Commerce & Industry, Heavy Industries, Science & Technology, and New and Renewable Energy.

Debi Prasad Dash, President of IESA, noted that the Bharat Battery Show serves as a crucial platform for collaboration between industry and government, creating new opportunities for business and growth among Indian and global stakeholders.

Aligning with the Prime Minister's vision of a circular economy, emerging companies like Vecmocon are presenting their BMS solutions, while other firms such as Recycle Karo, Lohom, and LICO Materials are showcasing their battery recycling capabilities.

Munters is also showcasing dry rooms and dehumidifier solutions for battery manufacturing facilities.

As a global leader, they have supported many international companies, including CTL, and are now looking to collaborate with multiple Indian gigafactories to establish their operations.

Additionally, Amaraza, a leading battery and energy storage company, is presenting its giga corridor plan at the Bharat Mobility Centre, which aims to facilitate lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing by next year.

Four to five companies are at the event showcasing Battery Management System (BMS) solutions, which are critically needed in the industry. While many forums tend to focus on battery packs and cells, Bharat Battery Show has seen increased attention on BMS.

More than five companies are highlighting their developments in indigenous battery BMS, which will be integrated into Battery Storage Systems.

