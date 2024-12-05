New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at 16 locations in Karnataka in connection with its probe into the murder case of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru, officials said.

Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha district executive committee member, was hacked to death by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Bellare village of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka allegedly by members of banned outfit -- Popular Front of India (PFI)-- in July 2022, they said.

Searches are being conducted at 16 locations in Karnataka in connection with Nettaru's murder case, the officials said.

The NIA had taken over the investigation from the local police on August 4, 2022 and in January 2023, filed a charge sheet against 21 accused.

