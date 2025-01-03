Jammu, Jan 3 (PTI) A BJP youth leader was shot at following an altercation over a parking issue here on Friday, police said.

Kanav Sharma, the district president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, Jammu, suffered a bullet injury and was hospitalised. His condition is stable, his father, senior advocate Chander Mohan Sharma told the media.

Kanav, who has been actively engaged in an anti-drug campaign in Jammu, was parking his vehicle near his house in the New Plot area when some people objected to it and an argument broke out.

"One of them took out a revolver and fired two rounds, one of which hit Kanav," Sharma said.

Police have seized a bike belonging to one of the accused and are making efforts to track down the people involved in the shooting, officials said.

