Bilaspur (HP), Dec 8 (PTI) A Class 10 student allegedly hanged herself in a washroom of a school here, police said on Sunday.

They said the body was found in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Kothipura on Sunday morning.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiv Chaudhary said the body was taken to AIIMS, Bilaspur, for a post-mortem examination.

The reason behind the suicide is being ascertained and further investigation is underway, he said, adding that no suicide note was found at the spot.

