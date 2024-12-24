Shimla, Dec 24 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday inaugurated Winter Carnival Shimla.

The state government has issued a notification regarding opening of restaurants and other eateries round-the-clock till January 5, 2025 so that tourists and visitors do no face any inconvenience during their stay in the state, said Chief Minister Sukhu.

Sukhu said that carnivals and festivals depict the rich culture and traditions of the state, a statement issued here said.

He said that the state government would provide all logistic assistance to tourists. He also made an appeal to all to keep the state polythene free.

The carnival would culminate on January 2.

